Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.S. New Home Sales Spike To Nearly Thirteen-Year High In June

RTTNews Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
After reporting a sharp increase in new home sales in the U.S. in the previous month, the Commerce Department released a report on Friday showing new home sales continued to spike in the month of June. The Commerce Department said new home sales soared by 13.8 percent to an annual rate of 776,000 in June after skyrocketing by 19.4 percent to a revised rate of 682,000 in May.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

NFL receiver delivers Jim Hill new jerseys [Video]

NFL receiver delivers Jim Hill new jerseys

The Jim Hill football team will have a new look this season. They got some new jerseys thanks to an alum who played at Mississippi State and is now a Denver Bronco. But it's not just about giving new..

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 01:41Published
Rahne Jones of The Politician Shares What’s Been Inspiring Her Lately | Bustle [Video]

Rahne Jones of The Politician Shares What’s Been Inspiring Her Lately | Bustle

Rahne Jones is busy alongside Ben Platt and Gwyneth Paltrow in Netflix’s ‘The Politician’ and even busier in real life. She fills us in on what the Black Lives Matter movement means to her,..

Credit: Bustle     Duration: 02:38Published
Hermit Crab Moving Between Homes [Video]

Hermit Crab Moving Between Homes

Occurred on July 10, 2020 / Arnold, Missouri, USAInfo from Licensor: "We were recently on vacation at the Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri, and bought four hermit crabs on our last day there. The day after..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 01:29Published

Related news from verified sources

New Home Sales Jump 13.8% in 2nd Straight Monthly Spike

 Sales of new homes rose a sharp 13,8% in June, the second straight increase after two months when sales plunged as the country went into lockdown because of the...
Newsmax

Low inventory means higher prices for California’s housing market

 California's housing market rebounded in June with the largest month-to-month sales increase in nearly 40 years. Home prices also hit a new record high. The...
HousingWire


Tweets about this