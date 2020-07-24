U.S. New Home Sales Spike To Nearly Thirteen-Year High In June

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources NFL receiver delivers Jim Hill new jerseys



The Jim Hill football team will have a new look this season. They got some new jerseys thanks to an alum who played at Mississippi State and is now a Denver Bronco. But it's not just about giving new.. Credit: WAPT Duration: 01:41 Published 18 hours ago Rahne Jones of The Politician Shares What’s Been Inspiring Her Lately | Bustle



Rahne Jones is busy alongside Ben Platt and Gwyneth Paltrow in Netflix’s ‘The Politician’ and even busier in real life. She fills us in on what the Black Lives Matter movement means to her,.. Credit: Bustle Duration: 02:38 Published 1 day ago Hermit Crab Moving Between Homes



Occurred on July 10, 2020 / Arnold, Missouri, USAInfo from Licensor: "We were recently on vacation at the Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri, and bought four hermit crabs on our last day there. The day after.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 01:29 Published 1 day ago

Related news from verified sources New Home Sales Jump 13.8% in 2nd Straight Monthly Spike Sales of new homes rose a sharp 13,8% in June, the second straight increase after two months when sales plunged as the country went into lockdown because of the...

Newsmax 3 hours ago



Low inventory means higher prices for California’s housing market California's housing market rebounded in June with the largest month-to-month sales increase in nearly 40 years. Home prices also hit a new record high. The...

HousingWire 4 days ago





Tweets about this