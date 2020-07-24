U.S. New Home Sales Spike To Nearly Thirteen-Year High In June
Friday, 24 July 2020 () After reporting a sharp increase in new home sales in the U.S. in the previous month, the Commerce Department released a report on Friday showing new home sales continued to spike in the month of June. The Commerce Department said new home sales soared by 13.8 percent to an annual rate of 776,000 in June after skyrocketing by 19.4 percent to a revised rate of 682,000 in May.
The Jim Hill football team will have a new look this season. They got some new jerseys thanks to an alum who played at Mississippi State and is now a Denver Bronco. But it's not just about giving new..
Occurred on July 10, 2020 / Arnold, Missouri, USAInfo from Licensor: "We were recently on vacation at the Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri, and bought four hermit crabs on our last day there. The day after..