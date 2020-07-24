Sinclair, Comcast reach television deal that includes Marquee Sports Network

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources UK's long relationship with Huawei may soon be over



Boris Johnson set to curb Chinese tech giant's 5G plan. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:38 Published 1 week ago CBS Sports Announces Partnership With Superstar Racing Experience



CBS Sports announced a new partnership on Monday with Superstar Racing Experience, a new sports property that will combine with CBS Sports to produce a six-race, short-track series that will air.. Credit: CBS Local Duration: 00:39 Published 2 weeks ago Colin Kaepernick signs deal with Disney



The former NFL player signed an overall first-look deal with the company to produce projects on “race, social injustice and the quest for equity”. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Marquee Sports Network, Comcast reach television deal Marquee Sports Network, the Chicago Cubs' TV station, has signed a carriage agreement with Comcast Corp. — months after Marquee launched in February. Now fans...

bizjournals 5 hours ago





Tweets about this