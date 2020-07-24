Sinclair, Comcast reach television deal that includes Marquee Sports Network
Friday, 24 July 2020 () Comcast Corp. and Sinclair Broadcasting Group Inc. have signed a multi-year renewal of their content carriage agreement, which includes the Chicago Cubs' TV station, Marquee Sports Network. The deal covers 78 Sinclair TV stations in 51 markets across Comcast's cable footprint. It also includes continued distribution of the Tennis Channel, 18 Fox-branded regional sports networks, and YES Network for Xfinity TV customers. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The deal comes just in time…