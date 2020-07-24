Channel 12 names chief meteorologist Friday, 24 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Local 12 has named a new chief meteorologist, and the station didn’t need to go far. John Gumm, a meteorologist at WKRC-TV the past 15 years, has been promoted to chief meteorologist, effective immediately, the station announced Friday. “John Gumm enjoys a strong connection with the Tri-State and its viewers,” Jon Lawhead, general manager for WKRC, said in a statement. “We look forward to John’s leadership of the Weather Authority team in his expanded role.” Prior to coming to Local… 👓 View full article

