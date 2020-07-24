Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

2020 Best Places to Work: Orlando Magic’s employee retreat is a slam dunk for team building

bizjournals Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
At the Orlando Magic, it's not hard to know when the NBA basketball season is around the corner. That's because the team puts on Magic University, an offsite employee event, at the start of every season. Every member of the organization gathers for entertainment and instruction, including employee dodgeball games. It's one way the Magic keep its workforce energetic and innovative. That's especially important in the sports world, which Magic Vice President of People Brenda Hayslett describes as…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Magic Lessons, the New Novel in the Practical Magic series from Alice Hoffman [Video]

Magic Lessons, the New Novel in the Practical Magic series from Alice Hoffman

In an unforgettable novel that traces a centuries-old curse to its source, beloved author Alice Hoffman unveils the story of Maria Owens, accused of witchcraft in Salem, and matriarch of a line of the..

Credit: Simon&Schuster     Duration: 00:37Published
Secrets Behind Magician Justin Flom's Mind-Blowing Card Tricks [Video]

Secrets Behind Magician Justin Flom's Mind-Blowing Card Tricks

Star of Yippee TV's "Making Magic at Home" shows us how he does some of his crazy magic tricks.

Credit: Young Hollywood - Affiliate     Duration: 12:23Published

Tweets about this

OBJUpdate

OrlandoBizJournal Congrats to #VHB, a 2020 Best Places to Work honoree! What does your business do to #MakeWorkAwesome? @VHBNow… https://t.co/DgDdAcqxGg 3 days ago

AmberOwens18

Amber Deese Owens Best Places to Work 2020: Soccer games, fresh coffee and more keep VHB employees engaged https://t.co/IaMxabV1tI 3 days ago

RLynch_OBJ

Ryan Lynch 2020 Best Places to Work: FBC Mortgage helps employees in need with support fund https://t.co/s89fRkXBjJ via @OBJUpdate 4 days ago

VoteBillMoore

Bill Moore 2020 Best Places to Work: FBC Mortgage LLC among winners - Orlando - Orlando Business Journal #VOTEBILLMOORE… https://t.co/uvYvDRDMFb 4 days ago

AxonWork

AxonWork RT @BankforBanks: 2020 Best Places to Work: FBC Mortgage LLC among winners - Orlando - Orlando Business Journal https://t.co/aw7Krjzgg1 4 days ago

BankforBanks

Observatory 2020 Best Places to Work: FBC Mortgage LLC among winners - Orlando - Orlando Business Journal https://t.co/aw7Krjzgg1 4 days ago

AmberOwens18

Amber Deese Owens 2020 Best Places to Work: FBC Mortgage helps employees in need with support fund https://t.co/mS8IQFyzEz 4 days ago

AmberOwens18

Amber Deese Owens 2020 Best Places to Work: Orlando Magic’s employee retreat is a slam dunk for team building https://t.co/snzGCWd4vP 1 week ago