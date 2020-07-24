Harbors and utilities prepare for Hurricane Douglas Friday, 24 July 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

With Hurricane Douglas projected to take take a direct path to the Islands, Hawaii harbors and utility companies are making preparations. A hurricane watch and flash flood watch was issued Friday for Hawaii Island and Maui County, as the Central Pacific Hurricane Center predicts strong winds and intense rainfall across the area. Despite the gradual weakening of the storm, it is expected to pass over, or close to, the Islands over the weekend and bring dangerous surf ahead of the hurricane on Saturday.


