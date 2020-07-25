Global  
 

Trump Signs Executive Orders On Drug Prices

NPR Saturday, 25 July 2020 ()
The president says the actions will lower drug prices, but policy experts say they will likely offer patients only minimal relief and may take months to implement, if they're implemented at all.
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: WEB EXTRA: President Trump Signs Executive Orders That Will 'Restructure the Prescription Drug Market'

WEB EXTRA: President Trump Signs Executive Orders That Will 'Restructure the Prescription Drug Market'

 Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was on hand at the White House on Friday as President Donald Trump signed four executive orders designed to reduce prescription-drug prices, including one aimed at allowing drug importation from Canada and other countries.

Trump signs orders to lower prescription drug prices [Video]

Trump signs orders to lower prescription drug prices

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday signed four executive orders aimed at lowering the prices Americans pay for prescription drugs. Freddie Joyner has more.

Trump signs executive orders to reduce drug prices

 Unable to land the big deal with Congress to curb drug costs, President Donald Trump moved on his own, signing four executive orders that allow imports of...
With no deal to curb drug costs, Trump tries his own changes

 President Trump is to sign four executive orders. One is about importation. The others would direct drugmaker rebates straight to patients, provide insulin and...
