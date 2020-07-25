Global  
 

Matrix Medical hiring 1,000 health professionals to keep up with employers' Covid-19 needs

bizjournals Saturday, 25 July 2020
What started out in 2000 as a provider of clinical services for insurance companies, has pivoted during the coronavirus pandemic to help employers with their Covid-19 needs. This new business model means the Scottsdale company is now looking to hire 1,000 health professionals to help with those efforts.
