Matrix Medical hiring 1,000 health professionals to keep up with employers' Covid-19 needs
Saturday, 25 July 2020 () What started out in 2000 as a provider of clinical services for insurance companies, has pivoted during the coronavirus pandemic to help employers with their Covid-19 needs. This new business model means the Scottsdale company is now looking to hire 1,000 health professionals to help with those efforts.
According to Business Insider, CVS Health has announced Return Ready, a return-to-work program that will help employers and universities ensure safe return to work initiatives.
CVS Health is offering..