Waikiki open-street event canceled due to Hurricane Douglas Saturday, 25 July 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

The City has canceled its Open Street Kalakaua event slated to take place on Sunday in anticipation of Hurricane Douglas. The event launched June 14 and has been running every Sunday as a way to help Waikiki businesses impacted by the decline in tourism. The event had been extended through the end of July; no announcement has been made on whether it will continue into August. Meanwhile, in a press conference Friday to discuss the City’s hurricane preparations, Mayor Kirk Caldwell urged residents… 👓 View full article

