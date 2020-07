You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Refusing to Wear a Mask Will Land You on a No-Flight List with This Airline



You can fly without wearing a face mask, but you’re going to be added to a no-fly list, which Delta says it’s already starting to do. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:55 Published 3 days ago Bahamas to Ban Most International Flights Due to Coronavirus Surge



Bahamas to Ban Most International Flights Due to Coronavirus Surge The ban on international flights is one of several restrictions announced by Prime Minister Hubert Minnis on Sunday. Prime Minister.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:59 Published 5 days ago Bangkok airport eerily quiet as minister refuse to open borders to tourists



Footage from inside Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand, today shows how quiet it is, with the coronavirus pandemic still preventing international arrivals. Despite coronavirus lockdown.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:02 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this