ICICI Bank Q1 net profit jumps 36% to Rs 2,599 crore

Saturday, 25 July 2020 () Private lender ICICI Bank on Saturday reported a net profit of Rs 2,599 crore in the June quarter, up 36 per cent (year-on-year) from Rs 1,908 crore posted in the same period last year. The bank's gross NPA (non-performing asset) stood at 5.46 per cent in Q1, which is slightly lower than 5.53 per cent recorded in previous quarter.
HDFC Bank has reported a net profit of Rs 6,658 crore for the quarter ended June 2020 an increase of 19.6% over the quarter ended June 20, 2019.