ICICI Bank Q1 net profit jumps 36% to Rs 2,599 crore

IndiaTimes Saturday, 25 July 2020 ()
Private lender ICICI Bank on Saturday reported a net profit of Rs 2,599 crore in the June quarter, up 36 per cent (year-on-year) from Rs 1,908 crore posted in the same period last year. The bank's gross NPA (non-performing asset) stood at 5.46 per cent in Q1, which is slightly lower than 5.53 per cent recorded in previous quarter.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Equity indices slip into red, Hindustan Unilever drops by 2.6 pc

Equity indices slip into red, Hindustan Unilever drops by 2.6 pc 01:03

 Equity benchmark indices snapped six sessions of gain to trade marginally lower during early hours on Wednesday's tracking mixed global cues and subdued opening of Asian markets. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was down by 46 points or 0.12 per cent at 37,884 while the Nifty 50 slipped by 16 points...

HDFC Bank net profit rises 20% during first quarter to Rs 6,658 crore

 HDFC Bank has reported a net profit of Rs 6,658 crore for the quarter ended June 2020 an increase of 19.6% over the quarter ended June 20, 2019. This was despite...
IndiaTimes

HDFC Bank reports nearly 20% rise in Q1 profit

 Likewise, net NPAs fell to 0.33% (₹3,279.96 crore) from 0.43% (₹3,567.18 crore), the bank said in the filing.
Hindu


