|
'We are prepared to act quickly': Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says $1 trillion GOP coronavirus relief plan is set to be released Monday
Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
· Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Sunday that the $1 trillion GOP coronavirus relief plan is set to be released Monday.
· "We're prepared to act quickly. This is all about kids and jobs, this is our focus," Mnuchin said during an interview on "Fox News Sunday."
· Despite reports that said Republican infighting and...
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this