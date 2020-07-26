Global  
 

'We are prepared to act quickly': Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says $1 trillion GOP coronavirus relief plan is set to be released Monday

Business Insider Sunday, 26 July 2020
'We are prepared to act quickly': Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says $1 trillion GOP coronavirus relief plan is set to be released Monday· Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Sunday that the $1 trillion GOP coronavirus relief plan is set to be released Monday.
· "We're prepared to act quickly. This is all about kids and jobs, this is our focus," Mnuchin said during an interview on "Fox News Sunday."
· Despite reports that said Republican infighting and...
