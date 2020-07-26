'We are prepared to act quickly': Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says $1 trillion GOP coronavirus relief plan is set to be released Monday Sunday, 26 July 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

· Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Sunday that the $1 trillion GOP coronavirus relief plan is set to be released Monday.

· "We're prepared to act quickly. This is all about kids and jobs, this is our focus," Mnuchin said during an interview on "Fox News Sunday."

