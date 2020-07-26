Qualtrics is going public less than 2 years after SAP bought the Utah-based cloud software company for $8 billion (SAP) Sunday, 26 July 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

· *SAP has announced that Qualtrics, the subsidiary it purchased for $8 billion in 2018, will be going public.*

· *The company said that SAP's board has already approved the deal, and that it plans to maintain its majority stake in the company even after the IPO.*

*SAP has announced that Qualtrics, the subsidiary it purchased for $8 billion in 2018, will be going public.*
*The company said that SAP's board has already approved the deal, and that it plans to maintain its majority stake in the company even after the IPO.*
*Qualtrics was just days away from going public at the time

