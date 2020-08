Germany: Retailers urge fresh stimulus to prevent US-style apocalypse Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 6 days ago )

After a historic drop in sales due to the pandemic, retailers say further economic aid is now critical. The shift to online shopping has accelerated during lockdown, leaving Germany's bricks and mortar stores vulnerable. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this