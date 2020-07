Covid-19: Tamil Nadu gets plasma bank, AIADMK legislator becomes first donor



Tamil Nadu launched its first plasma bank to treat Covid-19 patients. Bank was launched at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. Health Minister Dr C Vijaya Bhaskar inaugurated the plasma bank.

Tea seller becomes Rs 50 crore bank defaulter without taking loan



Rajkumar, a tea seller in Kurukshetra is now a bank defaulter. He claimed that he owes Rs 50 crores to banks without even taking a loan. "I had applied for a loan as my financial situation is dire due..