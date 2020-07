Developer says proposed Memorial Drive townhomes near East Lake could reduce commuter traffic Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

The developer is pitching its plan for townhomes as a way to increase residential density in DeKalb County and allow more people to live closer to where they work. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Atlanta News Atl Business Chronicle: Developer says proposed Memorial Drive townhomes near East Lake could reduce commuter… https://t.co/9Fno7rFXu8 13 minutes ago