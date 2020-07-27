Global  
 

Hong Kong extends coronavirus restrictions

SBS Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
New Hong Kong coronavirus restrictions include a ban on restaurant dining and mandatory face masks in all public places, including outdoors.
