Arizona software firm acquires Boston-based Yantriks

Arizona supply chain software firm Blue Yonder Group Inc. has acquired Boston-based Yantriks, a software-as-a-service provider of commerce and fulfillment microservices. Blue Yonder, based in Scottsdale, Arizona and formerly called JDA Software, said the acquisition, announced last Thursday, combines real-time transactional systems with supply chain planning, forecasting and fulfillment solutions, allowing companies to integrate all their supply chain assets. The financial details of the acquisition… 👓 View full article

