Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.S. mortgage rates see first increase in weeks

bizjournals Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
U.S. mortgage rates have increased for the first time in weeks, and after having reached an unprecedented level, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 3.01 percent for the week ending July 23 — up from a rate of 2.98 percent last week. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 3.75 percent. Low mortgage rates help propel U.S. home sales and the refinance market. “While housing demand continues to rebound, the month-long swoon in economic activity has caused the 10-year…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published
News video: Experts warn shop smart as mortgage interest rates hit historic low

Experts warn shop smart as mortgage interest rates hit historic low 01:53

 Don’t make the same mistake twice. Financial advisers say be careful when it comes to buying a home. Interest rates are at a historic low, but don’t be fooled and make the same mistake people made before the housing market crash in 2008 with adjustable rate mortgages.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Keeping low interest rates [Video]

Keeping low interest rates

The Federal Reserve wants to encourage more people to borrow money. The agency could grant a year's-long extension on some of its lowest interest rates.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:21Published
Disabled toddler stuns family by taking first ever steps [Video]

Disabled toddler stuns family by taking first ever steps

A disabled toddler stunned her family by taking her first ever steps - after hearing The Proclaimers song 'I Would Walk 500 Miles'. Three-year-old Inka Wood, three, suffers from spastic diplegic..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published
Navigating CTV Ad Opportunities & Challenges: Digitas’ Weeks [Video]

Navigating CTV Ad Opportunities & Challenges: Digitas’ Weeks

CHICAGO - Connected TV (CTV) viewing is exploding with audiences, and advertisers want to follow suit. But where, once, TV was relatively straightforward to buy, how are agencies how approaching the..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 05:01Published

Related news from verified sources

US mortgage rates rise for the first time in 6 weeks, jumping above 3%

US mortgage rates rise for the first time in 6 weeks, jumping above 3% · *The rate on the popular 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increased to 3.01%, according to Freddie Mac data released Thursday. * · *It's the first time in six...
Business Insider

US long-term mortgage rates rise; 30-year at 3.01%

 WASHINGTON (AP) — Average rates on long-term mortgages rose this week for the first time since June 25, after weeks of marking new record lows. Mortgage buyer...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this