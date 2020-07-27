U.S. mortgage rates see first increase in weeks Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 5 days ago )

U.S. mortgage rates have increased for the first time in weeks, and after having reached an unprecedented level, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 3.01 percent for the week ending July 23 — up from a rate of 2.98 percent last week. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 3.75 percent. Low mortgage rates help propel U.S. home sales and the refinance market. "While housing demand continues to rebound, the month-long swoon in economic activity has caused the 10-year…


