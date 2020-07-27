Global  
 

Top of The List: Nashville's biggest performing arts organizations

Monday, 27 July 2020
What are the largest performing arts organizations in Nashville? We ranked Nashville's performing arts organizations by attendance in 2019. To view the top five and see which one tops the list, check out the slideshow with this story. For the rest of Nashville's top performing arts organizations, take a look at this week's print edition of the Nashville Business Journal. The full list is available in print and includes information about the number of performances, total staff, annual budget, notable…
