Stefano Pessina is stepping down as Walgreens CEO

Stefano Pessina, CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., said he's stepping down from his role. The Deerfield pharmaceutical chain (Nasdaq: WBA) said James Skinner is also stepping down from his post as the board's executive chairman, and that Pessina will take over the executive chairman role after the board appoints a new CEO. Skinner will remain on the company's board. Pessina was named interim CEO of the company in January 2015 and was named permanent CEO seven months later. Skinner has served…


