Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Stefano Pessina is stepping down as Walgreens CEO

bizjournals Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Stefano Pessina, CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., said he's stepping down from his role. The Deerfield pharmaceutical chain (Nasdaq: WBA) said James Skinner is also stepping down from his post as the board's executive chairman, and that Pessina will take over the executive chairman role after the board appoints a new CEO. Skinner will remain on the company's board. Pessina was named interim CEO of the company in January 2015 and was named permanent CEO seven months later. Skinner has served…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Walgreens' CEO is stepping down (WBA)

Walgreens' CEO is stepping down (WBA) Walgreens CEO Stefano Pessina announced he is stepping down as the company plans a transition of leadership. Walgreens Boots Alliance on Monday said Pessina...
Business Insider

Walgreens CEO Pessina to step down, become executive chair

 Walgreens’ Stefano Pessina will step down as CEO and become executive chairman once the drugstore chain finds a replacement for him. The current executive...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

KaleelWeatherly

Kaleel Weatherly Walgreens CEO Stefano Pessina plans to step down https://t.co/sUNJzAq7F1 16 minutes ago

B_oncee

MrRx Stefano Pessina announces he is stepping down as #ceo of @WBA_Global @Walgreens #walgreens #wba #greatnews #goodnews #ByeFelicia 27 minutes ago

PINKYPIE41

pie in our eye RT @globebusiness: Walgreens Boots Alliance CEO Stefano Pessina stepping down https://t.co/03EwUwmcLO 27 minutes ago

EricDeGrechie

Eric DeGrechie Deerfield-based @WBA_Global made the announcement Monday. Stefano Pessina has held the position since 2015.… https://t.co/ubdmbAvJMp 43 minutes ago

DeerfieldPatch

Deerfield Patch Deerfield-based @WBA_Global made the announcement Monday. Stefano Pessina has held the position since 2015.… https://t.co/zQ6uyWTepm 55 minutes ago

globebusiness

Report on Business Walgreens Boots Alliance CEO Stefano Pessina stepping down https://t.co/03EwUwmcLO 55 minutes ago

evereeze

evening breeze RT @MarketWatch: Walgreens Boots CEO Stefano Pessina stepping down https://t.co/B9t6wux1ly 56 minutes ago

fdaletrack08

ChoneeeeD https://t.co/Hivy5G8hau Makes sense why my hours are being cut going into flu season. The company is in shambles. 59 minutes ago