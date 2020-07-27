Five Things for Monday, including mayors ask for help and hope for Covid fight?
Monday, 27 July 2020 () Good morning. Here are Five Things for a scorching Monday. Things are still not normal in Portland. Confrontations between protestors and federal officers continued through the weekend and included a shooting near the federal courthouse downtown Sunday night. The Oregonian published an update on how downtown businesses are faring during the combined challenges of operating during the pandemic and operating near a nightly battle zone. New this morning: Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and his counterparts…
Six in ten Americans would consider moving to a less populated area in order to better protect themselves against the second wave of COVID-19 or another pandemic. The study of 2,000 Americans examined..
Nearly four in five homeowners (78%) admitted they've noticed home improvement projects they need to take care of while in quarantine, according to new research. The to-do list appears to be growing as..