Five Things for Monday, including mayors ask for help and hope for Covid fight?

bizjournals Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Good morning. Here are Five Things for a scorching Monday. Things are still not normal in Portland. Confrontations between protestors and federal officers continued through the weekend and included a shooting near the federal courthouse downtown Sunday night. The Oregonian published an update on how downtown businesses are faring during the combined challenges of operating during the pandemic and operating near a nightly battle zone. New this morning: Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and his counterparts…
