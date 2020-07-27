Under Armour, Kevin Plank receive SEC enforcement notices related to accounting probe Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has notified Under Armour Inc. of its "preliminary determination" to file charges related to a federal accounting probe previously disclosed by the sportswear maker. Shares of Baltimore-based Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) were up less than 1% to $10.97 in trading Monday morning after initially falling more than 4% in pre-market trading. Under Armour disclosed in a federal filing before the morning bell that it received a "Wells Notice" from the SEC on July… 👓 View full article

