Under Armour, Kevin Plank receive SEC enforcement notices related to accounting probe

bizjournals Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has notified Under Armour Inc. of its "preliminary determination" to file charges related to a federal accounting probe previously disclosed by the sportswear maker. Shares of Baltimore-based Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) were up less than 1% to $10.97 in trading Monday morning after initially falling more than 4% in pre-market trading. Under Armour disclosed in a federal filing before the morning bell that it received a "Wells Notice" from the SEC on July…
Under Armour receives SEC notice following accounting probe

 Move indicates US regulator plans to take enforcement action against sportswear maker
