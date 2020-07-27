Global  
 

Under Armour executives were warned they could be charged over accounting practices that may have violated securities laws

· The SEC is scrutinizing Under Armour over claims it used "pull forward" accounting practices throughout 2015 and 2016.
· About 80% of companies served with a Wells notice face...
