|
Under Armour executives were warned they could be charged over accounting practices that may have violated securities laws
Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
· Under Armour received a "Wells notice" last week, warning executives that they could face a suit over allegations they violated securities laws.
· The SEC is scrutinizing Under Armour over claims it used "pull forward" accounting practices throughout 2015 and 2016.
· About 80% of companies served with a Wells notice face...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Tweets about this