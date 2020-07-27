Benefytt Technologies sold to private equity firm for $625M Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Tampa-based Benefytt Technologies Inc. has agreed to be sold to a private equity firm in a deal worth about $625 million. Benefytt, a health insurance technology company and distributor of Medicare-related health insurance plans, will be acquired by funds related to Madison Dearborn Partners LLC, a Chicago-based firm. Madison Dearborn offered $31 per share for Benefytt, the company said in a release. "Over the past year, our board of directors and management team have evaluated numerous strategic… 👓 View full article

