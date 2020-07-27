Global  
 

Cult US burger chain Five Guys to open stores in New Zealand

New Zealand Herald Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Cult US burger chain Five Guys to open stores in New ZealandForget In-N-Out Burger – US burger chain Five Guys is finally coming to New Zealand.The franchise - renowned for its made-to-order burgers with 15 different toppings and American-style milkshakes - is expected to open in 2021.Seagrass...
