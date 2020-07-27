Global  
 

'Friends' is the No. 1 show on HBO Max

bizjournals Monday, 27 July 2020
I'll be there for you ... That's what HBO Max hoped when it paid $425 million to lure "Friends" away from Netflix Inc. last year. The deal appears to be paying off. WarnerMedia said on Monday that the sitcom that ran from the mid-'90s to the mid-aughts is the No. 1 show on its new streaming service, followed "right behind" by "Love Life," one of the platform's new Max Originals starring Anna Kendrick. "The Big Bang Theory," another spendy license, ranks third. The AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) unit didn't…
