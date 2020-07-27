Global  
 

Senate Republicans just proposed a fresh round of $1,200 stimulus checks for Americans

Business Insider Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Senate Republicans just proposed a fresh round of $1,200 stimulus checks for Americans· Senate Republicans unveiled a stimulus proposal on Monday that included another $1,200 direct payment to Americans.
· McConnell last week said Republicans supported additional stimulus checks for people, and the GOP jettisoned the payroll tax cut as a result.
· Individuals earning up to $75,000 can get the full amount, and...
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Republicans introduce new relief package

Republicans introduce new relief package 00:27

 We are now one step closer to another relief package after republicans revealed the details of their plan. It includes another round of stimulus checks, plus billions of dollars for testing and reopening schools.

