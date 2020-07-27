Senate Republicans just proposed a fresh round of $1,200 stimulus checks for Americans
Monday, 27 July 2020 () · Senate Republicans unveiled a stimulus proposal on Monday that included another $1,200 direct payment to Americans.
· McConnell last week said Republicans supported additional stimulus checks for people, and the GOP jettisoned the payroll tax cut as a result.
· Individuals earning up to $75,000 can get the full amount, and...
We are now one step closer to another relief package after republicans revealed the details of their plan. It includes another round of stimulus checks, plus billions of dollars for testing and reopening schools.