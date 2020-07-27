Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Republicans just proposed a new idea for coronavirus unemployment benefits — and it's less generous than the $600 federal boost to state payouts

Business Insider Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Republicans just proposed a new idea for coronavirus unemployment benefits — and it's less generous than the $600 federal boost to state payouts· Senate Republicans unveiled a proposal to scale back federal unemployment benefits from $600 to $200 a week for two months, then implementing a 70% wage replacement scheme for unemployed Americans.
· The GOP plan released on Monday would give states until October to transition onto the new system, and they could request a...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: Extra $600 Unemployment Checks To End This Weekend

Extra $600 Unemployment Checks To End This Weekend 02:04

 To get through the pandemic, hundreds of thousands of Minnesotans are relying on unemployment benefits, plus an extra $600 from the federal government. But that extra boost will end this weekend, because congress hasn't come up with a plan to extend it, Erin Hassanzadeh reports (2:04).WCCO 4 News at...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19 Relief to Include $1,200 Checks Among Other Benefits, Says Kudlow [Video]

COVID-19 Relief to Include $1,200 Checks Among Other Benefits, Says Kudlow

COVID-19 Relief to Include $1,200 Checks Among Other Benefits, Says Kudlow Republicans will introduce their finalized coronavirus relief bill on Monday. According to White House economic adviser Larry..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:04Published
Stimulus Standoff On Capitol Hill [Video]

Stimulus Standoff On Capitol Hill

Time is running out for Congress to pass the next relief package as unemployment benefits for about 25 million Americans will expire this week. Skyler Henry reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:02Published
New COVID-19 relief bill expected today [Video]

New COVID-19 relief bill expected today

Today Republicans are expected to announce the details of a new coronavirus relief bill. It is expected to extend unemployment benefits and include another round of stimulus check.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:42Published

Tweets about this

WhatMoney1

WhatMoney Republicans just proposed a new idea for coronavirus unemployment benefits — and it's less generous ... (https://t.co/yXRE32NLc9) 22 minutes ago

DavidYuma3

The real kingdavid🇨🇩 RT @businessinsider: Republicans just proposed a new idea for coronavirus unemployment benefits — and it's less generous than the $600 fede… 41 minutes ago

AISSTraining

AISS Training From Bus Insider - Republicans just proposed a new idea for coronavirus unemployment benefits — and it's less gener… https://t.co/fSR3xRaStc 43 minutes ago

businessinsider

Business Insider Republicans just proposed a new idea for coronavirus unemployment benefits — and it's less generous than the $600 f… https://t.co/LFQmrVqvBK 46 minutes ago

SusanDeCleene1

Susan RT @HKrassenstein: @WhiteHouse @realDonaldTrump Just last year Nancy Pelosi proposed the exact same idea and Republicans called it “Sociali… 2 days ago