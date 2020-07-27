Republicans just proposed a new idea for coronavirus unemployment benefits — and it's less generous than the $600 federal boost to state payouts
Monday, 27 July 2020 () · Senate Republicans unveiled a proposal to scale back federal unemployment benefits from $600 to $200 a week for two months, then implementing a 70% wage replacement scheme for unemployed Americans.
· The GOP plan released on Monday would give states until October to transition onto the new system, and they could request a...
To get through the pandemic, hundreds of thousands of Minnesotans are relying on unemployment benefits, plus an extra $600 from the federal government. But that extra boost will end this weekend, because congress hasn't come up with a plan to extend it
COVID-19 Relief to Include $1,200 Checks Among Other Benefits, Says Kudlow Republicans will introduce their finalized coronavirus relief bill on Monday. According to White House economic adviser Larry..
