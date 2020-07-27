Global  
 

Miami University delays return to Oxford campus, hosting online classes for 5 weeks

bizjournals Monday, 27 July 2020
The Cincinnati region's second-largest university is pushing back its return to campus over evolving dynamics of Covid-19. Miami University announced Monday afternoon that classes will resume for undergraduate students as previously announced on Aug. 17, but those courses will be held remotely online for at least five weeks. Students would return to the university's Oxford campus on Sept. 21 at the earliest. "As a university, we must continue to be flexible and adaptable with the health and safety…
