Union Home Mortgage, Menards, Tiger Pistol to create 565 jobs in region Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

Union Home Mortgage plans to expand its corporate headquarters in Strongsville, Ohio, adding a third building to its corporate campus and creating 450 jobs by summer 2021. The independent mortgage banking company was one of three Northeast Ohio companies approved for Ohio Job Creation Tax Credits on Monday that are expected to add a total of 565 jobs and annual payroll of $35.3 million. The other two companies are Menard Inc., the privately held home-improvement chain based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin,… 👓 View full article

