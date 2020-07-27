Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Union Home Mortgage, Menards, Tiger Pistol to create 565 jobs in region

bizjournals Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Union Home Mortgage plans to expand its corporate headquarters in Strongsville, Ohio, adding a third building to its corporate campus and creating 450 jobs by summer 2021. The independent mortgage banking company was one of three Northeast Ohio companies approved for Ohio Job Creation Tax Credits on Monday that are expected to add a total of 565 jobs and annual payroll of $35.3 million. The other two companies are Menard Inc., the privately held home-improvement chain based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin,…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Will work ever be the same again after the pandemic? [Video]

Will work ever be the same again after the pandemic?

If you're afraid that having a flexible work schedule during the pandemic has spoiled you for future jobs, you're not alone.According to a new survey, nearly three-quarters of Americans feel the same..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published
Ideal Home Loans: Help reducing your debt and mortgage payments [Video]

Ideal Home Loans: Help reducing your debt and mortgage payments

((SL Advertiser)) For a FREE consultation with Ideal Home Loans, call 602) 899-7000, or go to idealhomeloans.com

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 04:25Published
These Jobs Will Let You Set Your Own Hours [Video]

These Jobs Will Let You Set Your Own Hours

If you’re looking for a little more freedom when it comes to work, PennyGem’s Justin Kircher has some companies and jobs out there that let you make your own hours and work from home.

Credit: PennyGem     Duration: 01:11Published

Tweets about this

yapletyler

Tyler Yaple RT @mjarboe: Ohio Tax Credit Authority OKs incentives for Union Home Mortgage expansion in Strongsville, Menards production facility in Rav… 4 hours ago

mjarboe

Michelle Jarboe Ohio Tax Credit Authority OKs incentives for Union Home Mortgage expansion in Strongsville, Menards production faci… https://t.co/e2WZ3shvgp 7 hours ago