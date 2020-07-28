Former "sickest man in Asia" on the mend in Scotland Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

A Scottish pilot once dubbed the "sickest man in Asia" is continuing his recuperation from COVID-19 at a hospital in his homeland. Stephen Cameron had recently moved to Vietnam when he contracted the novel coronavirus, resulting in more than two months of intensive care in Ho Chi Minh City. All of the nation's best intensive care doctors played some part in caring for Cameron as they tried to avoid recording Vietnam's first death from the virus. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this