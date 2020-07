You Might Like

Tweets about this Toadsland RT @newscomauHQ: Karl Stefanovic dramatically pulled the pin on an interview with a viral anti-mask activist – but why have her on in the f… 12 minutes ago Global News Australia 🇦🇺 RT @TheFeedSBS: The anti-masker told @TheTodayShow that wearing a mask was a breach of her human rights and incorrectly claimed COVID-19 st… 21 minutes ago The Feed SBS The anti-masker told @TheTodayShow that wearing a mask was a breach of her human rights and incorrectly claimed COV… https://t.co/qTRz8jmb5s 32 minutes ago Cameron Awesome. @karlstefanovic is such a badass for this. Love it! Karl cuts off ‘Bunnings Karen’: “I can’t listen to yo… https://t.co/x468mtEnzH 2 hours ago Charlie Rach Prideaux RT @theheraldsun: A Bunnings anti-masker appeared on the Today Show for almost five minutes this morning, before being booted mid sentence.… 2 hours ago Herald Sun A Bunnings anti-masker appeared on the Today Show for almost five minutes this morning, before being booted mid sen… https://t.co/XVTncO4tkb 7 hours ago Tony Baloney Langdon a poor imitation of her Husband or his Father Mike Willesee? Her Smart Assed remarks go down like a Lead… https://t.co/Fsdi8bsSTp 7 hours ago