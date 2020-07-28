Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CBF Morning Run: What you need to know today and sharing recipes for a Manhattan and, well, disaster

bizjournals Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Happy Tuesday morning, Columbus. I saw a red fox trot across a west-of-High Clintonville street the other night. It's been a while since I've seen Vulpes vulpes cross my path. I consider any sighting good luck, for sure. What I do see an awful lot of are white-tailed deer. They used to stick to the Olentangy River area, but are so plentiful that they are all over the place now. And these beautiful woodland creatures love to eat my hostas in the early morning. Bon apetit. Here's what you need…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Cow impatiently calls at a farmer's window for a hug and a kiss every morning [Video]

Cow impatiently calls at a farmer's window for a hug and a kiss every morning

Meet this adorable rescue cow who impatiently moos at a farmer's window - for a HUG every morning.Jenna the diary cow was destined to be killed because she was born infertile and unable to produce..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:07Published

Tweets about this