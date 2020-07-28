Global  
 

Goldman Sachs says gold will surge another 20% and hit $2,300 in the next year, driven by rock-bottom interest rates

Business Insider Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Goldman Sachs says gold will surge another 20% and hit $2,300 in the next year, driven by rock-bottom interest rates· *Goldman Sachs has raised its 12-month gold forecast by 15% and now expects the metal to hit $2,300 per ounce.*
· *The bank previously projected that the safe-haven metal would touch $2,000 an ounce in the next 12 months. It is currently trading above $1,900, and on Monday, hit a record high.*
· * A $2,300 projection would...
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Traders Chase Gold As US-China Relationship Stumbles

Traders Chase Gold As US-China Relationship Stumbles 00:44

 As US-China tensions spiral upwards, so goes the price of gold. According to Markets Insider, the precious metal closed at its highest level ever for the second consecutive day on Monday. Gold closed the day up 1.8% at $1,931 a troy ounce for contracts for delivery in August. Gold usually fares...

