Warhorse Venture Partners plans Franklin Sports Complex

bizjournals Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
A local developer wants to bring a sports-focused, mixed-use development to Franklin. Nashville Post reports that Warhorse Venture Partners, led by Eric Kaehr, envisions the Franklin Sports Complex, which would be developed on Long Lane, across from the Williamson County Ag Expo Park. It would feature a hockey complex, as well as facilities for volleyball, basketball, soccer and cheerleading, the Post reports. It also would feature shops and restaurants. Franklin will host a virtual neighborhood…
