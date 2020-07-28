Birmingham real estate firm acquires Indiana development Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

A Birmingham-based real estate acquisition and development firm has acquired a retail development in Terre Haute, Indiana. Sanders Capital acquired Honey Creek Pointe for $2.2 million. The 7,871-square-foot Walmart-anchored neighborhood retail center marks the Birmingham firm's continued investment in Midwest retail assets and an expansion into the Indiana market. The retail center also includes ATI Physical Therapy, Sport Clips, Royal Nails and Five Guys. Other retailers nearby include Aldi… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this