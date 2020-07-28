|
US stocks decline as investors weigh GOP stimulus plan and earnings disappointments
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
· *US stocks dropped on Tuesday as investors mulled Senate Republicans' coronavirus stimulus package and a slew of earnings reports.*
· *The GOP unveiled its initial fiscal relief plan on Monday. The $1 trillion package includes another round of $1,200 payments and additional funds for small business loans.*
· *Still,...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this