Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Former CBS digital chief takes top job at Tinder

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
DALLAS (AP) — The one-time chief of digital media at CBS is the new CEO of Tinder.

Jim Lanzone will take over for current CEO Elie Seidman on Monday, according to Match Group, which owns Tinder and other dating sites like OkCupid.

Lanzone held various jobs during his tenure at CBS Corp. from 2011 to 2019, including chief digital officer. He was president and CEO of CBS Interactive and helped launch streaming subscription services such as CBS All Access and free, ad-supported services including CBSN and CBS Sports HQ. Lanzone came to CBS Interactive after its acquisition of internet video search company Clicker Media, which he founded.

Lanzone will report to Match Group CEO Shar Dubey.

The Dallas company reports second quarter earnings next week. Match reported solid growth for Tinder in the first quarter despite the negative impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Linear & CTV Go Hand-In-Hand: Amobee’s Bamberger [Video]

Linear & CTV Go Hand-In-Hand: Amobee’s Bamberger

Cord-cutting is still happening at a rate of knots whilst, for many viewers, traditional appointment-to-view TV is a thing of the past. Amid these shifting audience behaviors, it would be tempting for..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 07:01Published
‘We Need to Prove TV Can Do More’: 605’s Noah Levine [Video]

‘We Need to Prove TV Can Do More’: 605’s Noah Levine

Audience measurement has become more crucial for television networks and their advertisers, which are being lured to spend more on digital outlets including social media and internet search. The..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 28:16Published
Texas Workforce Commission Puts Job-Search Requirement To Get Unemployment Benefits On Hold [Video]

Texas Workforce Commission Puts Job-Search Requirement To Get Unemployment Benefits On Hold

The work condition would have had out-of-work Texans providing proof that they were searching for work in order to continue getting an unemployment check. The requirement was set to kick in on July 6,..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:30Published

Related news from verified sources

Former CBS digital chief takes top job at Tinder

 DALLAS (AP) — The one-time chief of digital media at CBS is the new CEO of Tinder. Jim Lanzone will take over for current CEO Elie Seidman on Monday, according...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

MarketBeatNews

MarketBeat https://t.co/yfklkG4nkt Former CBS digital chief takes top job at Tinder $CBS.A #CBS.A #Corporatemanagement #Personnel #Corporatenews 23 minutes ago

RatingsNetwork

MarketBeat Former CBS digital chief takes top job at Tinder $CBS.A #CBS.A #Corporatemanagement #Personnel #Corporatenews https://t.co/W1qbfWXZxU 24 minutes ago