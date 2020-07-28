Global  
 

Leadership changes at F.N.B.'s private bank

bizjournals Tuesday, 28 July 2020
F.N.B. Corp. promoted David Yates to executive vice president of fee-based businesses, responsible for the overall growth, development and strategic direction of F.N.B.’s fee-based business units, which include wealth management, insurance and private banking. F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB), based in Pittsburgh’s North Side neighborhood, is the region’s fifth-largest bank according to deposit market share and the second-biggest bank headquartered in Pennsylvania. Yates joined F.N.B. in 2008 as group…
