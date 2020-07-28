AmeriSave Mortgage hiring up to 300 people in Cleveland as refinancing booms Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

AmeriSave Mortgage Corp. plans to hire between 250 and 300 people in Greater Cleveland by the end of the year to serve mainly mortgage refinancers taking advantage of low interest rates. AmeriSave's local hires initially will work from home because of the Covid-19 pandemic, but the company plans to look for office space as soon as it's safe, likely around the first of the year, said Al Murad, the company's senior vice president of consumer direct sales. Positions to immediately fill include loan… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this