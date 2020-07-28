Columbus Convention Center moves to refinance $188M in debt to 'offset' losses caused by coronavirus pandemic
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 () Franklin County convention officials are planning to refinance $188 million worth of debt on the Greater Columbus Convention Center in order to deal with the financial blow dealt to the tourism industry by the coronavirus pandemic. The Franklin County Convention Facilities Authority originally would have paid off the debt, which was taken out to pay for improvements to the center that were completed in 2017, in 2037. Now, the debt will not be paid off until 10 years later. The extension will end…
The world's largest consumer electronic show, CES, will not be returning to Las Vegas in January 2021. The annual convention brings more than 150,000 people and hundreds of millions of dollars to the Las Vegas valley every year.