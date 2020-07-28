Columbus Convention Center moves to refinance $188M in debt to 'offset' losses caused by coronavirus pandemic

Global  
 

Franklin County convention officials are planning to refinance $188 million worth of debt on the Greater Columbus Convention Center in order to deal with the financial blow dealt to the tourism industry by the coronavirus pandemic. The Franklin County Convention Facilities Authority originally would have paid off the debt, which was taken out to pay for improvements to the center that were completed in 2017, in 2037. Now, the debt will not be paid off until 10 years later. The extension will end…
