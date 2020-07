You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources New Dallas Police Policy Require Chief Approval For Tear Gas During Protests



According to a new Dallas Police Department policy, the use of tear gas and other non-lethal means during a protest will require approval from the chief. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 01:52 Published 6 days ago 'New education policy coming soon': HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'



HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' has said that a new education policy will be out soon. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan editor-in-chief Shashi Shekhar, the Minister said that the.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:29 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Cabinet may take up today new policy to overhaul education system

IndiaTimes 6 hours ago





Tweets about this