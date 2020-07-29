Global  
 

Deutsche Bank slashes its 2nd-quarter losses as investment-banking revenues surge 46%

Wednesday, 29 July 2020
Deutsche Bank slashes its 2nd-quarter losses as investment-banking revenues surge 46%**

· *Deutsche Bank grew its revenues and cut its losses in the second quarter, but its net interest income didn't meet Wall Street's expectations.*
· *Net revenues rose in the corporate and investment banking divisions, but fell in the private banking segment and asset management divisions.*
· *Deutsche Bank also boosted...
Deutsche Bank Posts Pre-tax Profit In Q2, Provision For Credit Losses Up; Stock Down

 Deutsche Bank AG reported Wednesday a pre-tax profit in its second quarter, compared to last year's loss, despite higher provision for credit losses. Net...
RTTNews

Deutsche Bank reports 2nd-quarter profit despite loan losses

 FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Deutsche bank reported a small net profit of 61 million euros in the second quarter as cost-cutting and revenue growth outweighed...
Seattle Times


