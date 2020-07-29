Pittsburgh unemployment rate at 12.5% for June, a slight decrease from May's figures Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The seven-county Pittsburgh Metropolitan Statistical Area had an unemployment rate of 12.5% for the month of June, a decrease of 1.4 percentage points from May according to the latest report from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry. Statewide unemployment was 13%, down 0.4 percentage points over the month, and the national unemployment rate was 11.1%, down 2.2 percentage points from May. Pittsburgh's seasonally adjusted non-farm jobs grew 4.8% over the month compared to May and added…


