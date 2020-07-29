CBJ Morning Buzz: Alcohol curfew for restaurants going statewide as NC, SC remain in 'red zone' for Covid-19; Manufacturer fires up production at new facility in region Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

While the city of Charlotte and some other parts of Mecklenburg County have been under a ban on late-night alcohol sales for almost a week now, a similar restriction is now being extended statewide. Gov. Roy Cooper announced yesterday that, starting this Friday, July 31, restaurants in North Carolina must stop serving alcohol at 11 p.m. Cooper's Executive Order 153, which establishes the curfew, expires Aug. 31, according to an explainer found here by The Charlotte Observer. It does not apply to… 👓 View full article

