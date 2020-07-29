Startup Scene: Humana invests $100M in Heal startup Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Heal Inc. has secured its biggest investment yet with $100 million from health insurance company Humana Inc. The funding, part of a broad strategic partnership, brings the Los Angeles health-tech startup's total funding to around $170 million, L.A. Biz reports. Heal brings primary health care to patients' homes through doctor house calls and telemedicine, as well as telepsychology (in California only) and digital monitoring services. Heal was founded in 2014 by Dr. Renee Dua and her husband, Nick… 👓 View full article

