High demand for bikes during pandemic



One sector of the economy skyrocketted when the pandemic hit - the bike industry. If you're in the market for a new 2-wheeler, it may be months before you can get one now. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:19 Published on July 9, 2020

Bicycle industry sees shortage of bikes and parts



The COVID-19 crisis has had a lasting impact in so many areas and on so many businesses. The bike industry has seen both the good and bad in the demand for bikes. So many people are wanting to get.. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:55 Published on July 8, 2020