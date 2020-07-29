Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Columbus' new indoor football team picks its name: Columbus Wild Dogs

bizjournals Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Columbus’ new indoor football team will be named after an endangered species cared for by the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. The Columbus Wild Dogs pay tribute to African Painted Dogs, which are cared for at The Wilds, a conservation center in Cumberland, Ohio, that is run by the Columbus Zoo. The Wilds supports African wild dog conservation projects in several African countries. The indoor football team, owned by car dealership owner Steve Germain and his family, will play at Nationwide Arena starting…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Published
News video: Nashville man unknowingly sells website domain to the newly named Washington Football Team

Nashville man unknowingly sells website domain to the newly named Washington Football Team 02:06

 A Nashville man unknowingly sold the website domain name to the Washington Football Team last week.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Dogs Allowed Off Leash Once Again At Miami-Dade Dog Parks [Video]

Dogs Allowed Off Leash Once Again At Miami-Dade Dog Parks

Dog owners who enjoy taking their four-legged friends to dog parks in Miami-Dade County can now let their dogs off their leashes.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:20Published
Gorilla youngster shows off his new favorite "toy" [Video]

Gorilla youngster shows off his new favorite "toy"

Gorilla youngster Koundi got hold of some netting. Probably where the straw has been held in for their semi-outdoor enclosure. Now at the outdoor garden, he's running around with netting having..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:51Published
Corgi puppy goes wild over doorstop at the veterinary hospital [Video]

Corgi puppy goes wild over doorstop at the veterinary hospital

Finn is an adorable Corgi puppy who loves all things new and exciting. He meets the world with enthusiasm every day. Finn just might be one of the cutest puppies ever. He's nine months old and..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 01:10Published

Tweets about this