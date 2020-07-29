Columbus' new indoor football team picks its name: Columbus Wild Dogs
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 () Columbus’ new indoor football team will be named after an endangered species cared for by the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. The Columbus Wild Dogs pay tribute to African Painted Dogs, which are cared for at The Wilds, a conservation center in Cumberland, Ohio, that is run by the Columbus Zoo. The Wilds supports African wild dog conservation projects in several African countries. The indoor football team, owned by car dealership owner Steve Germain and his family, will play at Nationwide Arena starting…