Government extends BPCL bid deadline to September 30
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
The government has for the third time extended the deadline for bidding for privatisation of India's second-biggest oil refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) by two months to September 30. While the Cabinet had in November last year approved the sale of government's entire 52.98 per cent stake in BPCL, offers seeking expression of interest (EoI) or bids showing interest in buying its stake were invited only on March 7.
