Government extends BPCL bid deadline to September 30 Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

The government has for the third time extended the deadline for bidding for privatisation of India's second-biggest oil refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) by two months to September 30. While the Cabinet had in November last year approved the sale of government's entire 52.98 per cent stake in BPCL, offers seeking expression of interest (EoI) or bids showing interest in buying its stake were invited only on March 7. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Zoom misses its own deadline to publish its first transparency report



Video-conferencing giant Zoom has missed its own deadline of publishing its first transparency report.Zoom had previously stated that it would be releasing the number of government demands it has.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published on July 2, 2020

Tweets about this