Two local HVAC, plumbing companies merge Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Steve's Plumbing and Shafer Services Plus, both founded locally, are merging to become one of the largest heating, air conditioning and plumbing companies in San Antonio. Shafer Services Plus announced the merger Wednesday in a news release. The new partnership came about when Steve's Plumbing founder Robi Jalnos, who served San Antonio customers for more than 40 years, planned to retire this year. Shafer Services Plus will maintain its name under the merger, and Jalnos will work with Shafer Service… 👓 View full article

